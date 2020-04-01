News
Reuters: Germany plans to allocate EUR 2 billion to support startups during COVID-19 crisis
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

Germany plans to allocate EUR 2 billion to support start-ups during the coronavirus crisis, Reuters reported referring to Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday. 

“All the normal aid programmes are of course also available to start-ups but we also want to do something for companies that have fewer options for obtaining credit lines and who benefit less from short-time working,” Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told reporters during a joint statement with Scholz.

“That’s why we have come up with this tailored 2 billion euro programme which will help start-ups to survive this difficult time,” the Minister said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
