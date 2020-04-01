Central election commission: Artsakh presidential runoff voting will be held on April 14

The total number of voters at Tuesday’s presidential elections of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic was 104,348, whereas the voter turnout was 76,728. Srbuhi Arzumanyan, Chairperson of the Artsakh Central Electoral Commission, stated about this at a news conference Wednesday.

"This means that 73.5 percent of the number I mentioned voted in the presidential elections," she added, in particular. “None of the presidential candidates of Artsakh has passed the 50+1 percent [threshold]. A second round of the presidential elections shall be held, which will take place on April 14."