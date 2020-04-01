News
Armenia MP: Good news for businesses!
Armenia MP: Good news for businesses!
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Good news for businesses! Babken Tunyan, member of the majority My Step faction at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, wrote this Wednesday on Facebook.

"As of today you can apply for one-time support," he added, in particular. “The procedure for the implementation of the Fifth Economic Assistance Program has been approved. The eligible businesses can apply for support as of today and receive it within 5 business days.

The purpose of the measure is to assist in the maintaining of jobs as a result of the difficulties caused among individual businesses in the Republic of Armenia as a result of the spread of the coronavirus."

The MP added that amount of this one-time support will make up 16-20% of the one-month fund of the salaries.

Also, Tunyan informed which businesses are and are not eligible for this support.
This text available in   Հայերեն
