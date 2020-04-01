News
Armenia TV and Radio Commission chairman on Karabakh Commission's work during elections
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

During a press conference in Stepanakert, Chairman of the National Commission on Television and Radio of Armenia Tigran Hakobyan said the work done by the Commission on Television and Radio of Nagorno-Karabakh during the elections was unprecedented.

According to him, Nagorno-Karabakh conducted monitoring for the first time ever and stated that monitoring in Karabakh is much easier than in Armenia since there are significantly fewer broadcasting centers (TV and radio).

Hakobyan also said Nagorno-Karabakh has introduced a monitoring mechanism that is fully in line with all international standards.

The Central Electoral Commission of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has officially released the preliminary results of the presidential elections held on March 31. Based on the results, none of the candidates garnered more than 50% of the votes, and a second stage has to be held on April 14.

The top three candidates are Arayik Harutyunyan (36,076 votes or 49.26%), Masis Mayilyan (19,360 votes or 26.4%) and Vitaly Balasanyan (10,755 votes or 14.7%).
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
