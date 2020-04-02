Armenia PM: Budget revenues increased 16.5% in first quarter of this year

YEREVAN. – According to the first quarter data, the budget revenues for 2019 were overfulfilled by 8.9 billion drams. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.

He noted that the indicators for the first quarter of this year exceeded those of the first quarter of last year by 16.5%. "In fact, we have had some quite considerable over-fulfillment on the brink of crisis, and in the first quarter of 2020, we have increased our budget revenues by over 100 billion drams as compared to 2018," the PM added.

He noted that of course, everyone realizes that there are still many uncertainties due to the coronavirus. "It is obvious that we will lose these rates," Pashinyan also said. “But to a large extent, the economic growth rates of the first quarter of 2019 and 2020 show that the government's economic policy is effective; we master the pulse of the economy. Of course, a new situation has emerged, and in a crisis situation we must be able to make equally effective economic decisions."