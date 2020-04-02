News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 02
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Budget revenues increased 16.5% in first quarter of this year
Armenia PM: Budget revenues increased 16.5% in first quarter of this year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – According to the first quarter data, the budget revenues for 2019 were overfulfilled by 8.9 billion drams. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.

He noted that the indicators for the first quarter of this year exceeded those of the first quarter of last year by 16.5%. "In fact, we have had some quite considerable over-fulfillment on the brink of crisis, and in the first quarter of 2020, we have increased our budget revenues by over 100 billion drams as compared to 2018," the PM added.

He noted that of course, everyone realizes that there are still many uncertainties due to the coronavirus. "It is obvious that we will lose these rates," Pashinyan also said. “But to a large extent, the economic growth rates of the first quarter of 2019 and 2020 show that the government's economic policy is effective; we master the pulse of the economy. Of course, a new situation has emerged, and in a crisis situation we must be able to make equally effective economic decisions."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Coronavirus patient who died at Yerevan infectious disease hospital was 68-year-old man
He was in very severe condition…
 Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers spokesperson: Country might declare state of emergency
During a press conference, spokesperson for the Cabinet of...
 Armenian Embassy in UAE collects contact details of compatriots wishing to return to their homeland
There is no scheduled flight from the UAE to Yerevan…
 Armenian ruling party MP on rumors about import ban and shortage of food
Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of...
 Coronavirus patient, 68, dies at Yerevan infectious disease hospital
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health of Armenia informed…
 Armenia President has telephone conversation with Dr. Eric Esrailian
President Sarkissian and Dr. Esrailian touched upon the issues of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos