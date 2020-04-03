Armenian Prosecutor General's office to petition for revision of preventive measure against 20 arrested persons

The Armenian Prosecutor’s office will make a motion to review the preventive measure against 20 arrested persons amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the adviser to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan wrote on Facebook.

According to him, to prevent the spread of coronavirus to the penitentiary institution all territorial prosecutor’s bodies studied and separated criminal cases that are at the stage of preliminary investigation and trial involving people from vulnerable age group. These are people with severe and / or chronic multiple concomitant diseases, who are currently receiving medical care in medical institutions.

The data on the released persons will be transferred to the police departments at the place of their location, actual residence, with the aim of exercising strict control over them.