2 persons under preliminary arrest released due to coronavirus situation

Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Due to the coronavirus situation, under two cases in the stage of preliminary investigation, two persons under preliminary arrest have already been released at the initiative of prosecutors, and signature to not leave the country has been selected as a pre-trial measure for them. The process is underway.”
As reported earlier, due to the coronavirus situation, the Prosecutor General’s Office will file a petition to review the pre-trial measures for 20 arrestees.