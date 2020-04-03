News
Medical center spokesperson: 14-year-old Armenian boy injured from Azerbaijan gunshot feeling better
Medical center spokesperson: 14-year-old Armenian boy injured from Azerbaijan gunshot feeling better
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

The 14-year-old boy who received a chest injury after a gunshot fired by Azerbaijan on March 30 has been transferred from the reanimation unit to a hospital room, as reported Spokesperson of Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center Gevorg Derdzyan.

“His life isn’t at risk, and he’ll be checked out of the hospital in a couple of days. He is feeling better and has no complaints,” Derdzyan said.

On March 30, Azerbaijan made an attempt of sabotage penetration in the direction of the Armenian military posts in the Noyemberyan region of Tavush Province, but Azerbaijani troops were thwarted thanks to the operations of Armenian border guard troops. The Armenian side didn’t suffer casualties, but two soldiers were slightly injured. The adversary had also targeted the Baghanis and Voskevan villages, and as a result of the adversary’s operations, a minor resident of Voskevan, who was at his balcony, was injured.
