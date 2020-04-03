Armenia Health and Labor Inspectorate head: 2 employees test positive for coronavirus

Head of the Health and Labor Inspectorate of Armenia Hakob Avagyan today told reporters that two of the Inspectorate’s employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
He explained that one of the employees had tested positive since he was on duty at Zvartnots Airport on March 1.
“One of the employees has already been checked out of the hospital and has been transported to a hotel to be isolated. The other employee was suspected of having pneumonia, but fortunately, it wasn’t confirmed,” the official said.
According to Avagyan, overall, 17 employees are isolated, and another 14 are self-isolated.