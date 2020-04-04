Fellow soldier detained in connection with case of Karabakh army serviceman’s death Friday

YEREVAN. – A fellow soldier was detained on suspicion of intentionally Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan. This was reported by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
Along the lines of the criminal case in connection with Babakekhyan's death, his comrade-in-arms was detained Friday at 10:25pm on suspicion of violating the rules of military duty and intentionally killing Babakekhyan to cover up this crime.
The investigation of the criminal case continues.
As reported earlier, on Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000) sustained a fatal gunshot wound at a military unit, and under yet unknown circumstances. An investigation is in progress to find out the details of the incident.