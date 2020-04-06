News
Monday
April 06
News
BBC News: Trump says he saw "light at the end of the tunnel" regarding coronavirus situation in US
BBC News: Trump says he saw "light at the end of the tunnel" regarding coronavirus situation in US

Region:World News

Theme: Politics
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

President Donald Trump has expressed hope coronavirus cases were "leveling off" in US hotspots, saying he saw "light at the end of the tunnel," BBC News reported.

On Sunday, New York, the epicenter of the US outbreak, reported a drop in the number of new infections and deaths.

Trump described the dip as a "good sign," but warned of more deaths as the pandemic neared its "peak" in the US.

"In the days ahead, America will endure the peak of this pandemic," Trump said at his daily coronavirus briefing.

And Deborah Birx, a member of the president's coronavirus task force, said the situation in Italy and Spain, where infections and deaths have fallen in recent days, was "giving us hope on what our future could be."
Reuters: UK PM spends night in hospital
Johnson suffered persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus…
 Turkey health minister presents interesting statistics on coronavirus situation in country
A total of 181,445 tests were performed, as a result of which 27,069 citizens were found to have coronavirus…
 The Daily Mail: Italy woman, 104, recovers from coronavirus
According to her doctor, she has lost none of her lucidity and intelligence…
 Reuters: Japan PM to declare state of emergency as soon as Tuesday
In a bid to stop the coronavirus spreading across the country…
 Armenia minister of health points to importance of vaccines
Amid the current coronavirus pandemic…
 RTBF: Frenchman in quarantine gets lost in Pyrenees after going out to buy cigarettes
The South Pyrenees Gendarmerie Department has convicted him of lack of common sense…
