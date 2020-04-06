Armenia government provides unsecured loans to several domains

Armenian health minister: All citizens advised to wear face masks

Dollar continues “losing ground” in Armenia

Armenian official: No restriction on import and export with Iran, except for medical products

Health minister: Doubling of rate of those infected in Armenia with coronavirus turned from 7 days to 8 days

The Guardian: Sweden developing law to allow it to take "extraordinary steps" to combat COVID-19

Armenia Deputy Police Chief: Situation regarding crimes under control

Armenia Deputy Police Chief: 6 police officers have tested positive for COVID-19

Armenia Chamber of Commerce and Industry ready to issue force majeure certificates

Armenia deputy economy minister doesn't rule out inflation of first necessity items

Armenian police admit that not all citizens fulfill self-isolation requirements

Meeting of CSTO PA standing committee to be held via videoconferencing

RIA Novosti: Mexico to cut top officials' salaries due to coronavirus

CoE commissioner: Urgent steps are needed to protect the rights of prisoners in Europe

Ministry of health: 8 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in very critical condition

NHK: Japan to declare state of emergency on April 7

Armenia Ararat Province governor: 173 coronavirus cases, no new case recorded yesterday

Passengers who arrived in Yerevan at dawn are transferred from airport to isolation places

Deputy minister: No restrictions on exports of cigarettes and potatoes from Armenia

OPEC + virtual meeting with Putin postponed

Armenia PM convenes consultation devoted to capital projects implementation

Parliamentary committee invites Armenia 3rd President to hearings

Karabakh army soldier wounded by Azerbaijan shooting is being transferred to Yerevan

Head of Artsakh's Martuni region convenes consultation devoted to fight against COVID-19

Human Rights Watch calls on US to ease sanctions on Iran

Armenian man who is wanted by Russia law enforcement for 9 years stops hunger strike

What is happening at the moment at Moscow airport (PHOTOS)

Tasnim: COVID-19 infections in Iran exceeds 60,000

Armenia Tavush Province governor reports 5 COVID-19 cases

Mayor: Vanadzor has no coronavirus hubs

Armenian MP: National minorities representatives can take 4-day unpaid leave for holidays

Eduardo Eurnekian to provide Armenia government $250,000 to help fight coronavirus

Indian Armath came up with a waiter-robot for patients tested positive for COVID-19

Armenia official comments on losses Spayka company suffered due to complications at Upper Lars border checkpoint

First court session on case of Armenia Constitutional Court president will not take place Monday

Media: Rockets target US oil company in Iraq

Monday court hearing on case of suspended head of Armenia State Supervision Service is not held

Armenia ex-official to remain in custody for another 2 months

Young man who caused death of 2 Yerevan police officers is released from prison (PHOTOS)

Fitch revises outlook on Armenia to negative: The COVID-19 shock negatively affects country's economy

Young woman injured in landmine explosion in Armenia’s Ararat Province

Some Armenia MFA consular services to be offered via video link

RIA Novosti: Putin and Pashinyan discuss fight against COVID-19

Woman arrested after trying to invade into Japanese PM Abe’s residence

People must apply until Monday 11:59pm for customs clearance of cars purchased in 2019 but not imported to Armenia

Armenia official: We continue to maintain strict isolation regime

Sky News: Scottish chief physician resigns after visiting her country house

Artsakh Information Headquarters: Inspections conducted at Stepanakert public food facilities (PHOTOS)

Reuters: Boris Johnson is doing well, expected soon back at his office

Karabakh Army receives mechanized disinfectant equipment for coronavirus prevention (PHOTOS)

Tasnim: Iran’s Shamkhani says Trump more dangerous than coronavirus

Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was from Maralik town

Number of coronavirus recoveries increases by 5, reaches 62 in Armenia

Tim Cook: Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19 - CNBC

Armenia PM: We have one more death from coronavirus

Karabakh army soldier, 20, wounded in Azerbaijan shooting

TASS: Chilean authorities decide not to renew quarantine on Easter Island

Reuters: UK PM spends night in hospital

Turkey health minister presents interesting statistics on coronavirus situation in country

The Daily Mail: Italy woman, 104, recovers from coronavirus

BBC News: Tiger at US Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters: Japan PM to declare state of emergency as soon as Tuesday

BBC News: Trump says he saw "light at the end of the tunnel" regarding coronavirus situation in US

Armenia minister of health points to importance of vaccines

RTBF: Frenchman in quarantine gets lost in Pyrenees after going out to buy cigarettes

The Independent: Ireland PM resumes medical activities during coronavirus pandemic

AP: Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus

30 Armenian citizens to arrive today from the Netherlands

The New York Times: Navy captain removed from carrier contracts coronavirus

News Georgia: Truck driver from Georgia, 53, tests positive for COVID-19 in Armenia

The Guardian: Joe Biden says he will wear mask in public

CNN: Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday mass in near-empty St. Peter's Basilica

Yerkir Media TV company employee dies

Ombudsman comments on extradition to Russia of an Armenian accused of killing Azerbaijani

Egypt Today: Armenian community in Egypt donates LE 1M to Tahya Misr Fund to fight COVID-19

Editor of Turkish-Armenian daily: Armenian hospital in Istanbul serves only patients with coronavirus

Armenia health minister: Accurate diagnosis of COVID-19 is a very complex process

Elderly woman found dead in Yerevan apartment

The Guardian: Spain records the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in the last 9 days

Stabbing near Yerevan factory

RIA Novosti: WHO spokesperson speaks about the 'most obvious' COVID-19 symptom

AP: Over 300 pilots in Czech Republic form help group to deliver medical equipment

Man tests positive for coronavirus in Armenia’s Tavush: 29 medical workers who contacted him now isolated

Al Arabiya: Former Libyan PM Mahmoud Jibril dies of COVID-19

Tasnim: Iranian defense ministry develops advanced COVID-19 test kits

Armenian SNCO general director beaten in Yerevan

Armenia provides special warehouses in Yerevan and provinces for donations

China facilitating delivery of 1,000 ventilators to New York State

Moscow Operation Center: Number of COVID-19 infected exceeds 5,000

IRNA: Patients aged 102 and 106 recover from COVID-19 in Iran

Governor: 2 COVID-19 cases in Armenia’s Tavush province

The Independent: Turkey seizes hundreds of ventilators paid for by Spain

Online testing: Armenia introduces Covid-19 Armenia app

Sputnik-Georgia: Georgia confirms 2nd COVID-19 death

CNBC: Trump says 1,000 military personnel deploying to New York City amid COVID-19

AP: Nearly 3,000 prisoners released from Sri Lankan prisons amid COVID-19 outbreak

Reuters: Trump says he may take drug to treat COVID-19

Armenia confirms 822 COVID-19 cases

Armenian Apostolic Church marking Palm Sunday

The Guardian: New Zealand PM comments on 'idiots' ignoring lockdown