Monday
April 06
Monday
April 06
Armenia Chamber of Commerce and Industry ready to issue force majeure certificates
Armenia Chamber of Commerce and Industry ready to issue force majeure certificates
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Armenia is taking another step to provide assistance to economic entities.

The Chamber, within the limits of the powers reserved to it, is expressing willingness to consider the applications of companies and, in case the companies meet the requirements, issue force majeure certificates to the companies having failed to fulfil the obligations under international agreements due to the coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible.

Visit the official website (http://armcci.am/?page_id=9333) of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Armenia for information about the procedure for issuance of a force majeure certificate and to see the list of required documents.
