News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Intensified service continues at Armenia-Artsakh border checkpoints
Intensified service continues at Armenia-Artsakh border checkpoints
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Police continue to carry out work at the border checkpoints to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the republic, according to the Artsakh Information Headquarters.

Taking into account the decision of the commandant of Armenia, the right of movement of persons through the Armenia-Artsakh border checkpoints has been restricted from April 3 to April 12, inclusive, except for several cases.

Artsakh Police once again call for minimizing the movement of people between Artsakh and Armenia in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Cultural workers in Armenia will continue to receive their salaries
The deputy minister assured…
 Aurora's #AraratChallenge movement donates $120,000 to Health Ministry of Armenia
As soon as the coronavirus pandemic broke out, all healthcare systems in the world, including Armenia, were forced to mobilize quickly…
 Yandex.Taxi launches support fund in Armenia for drivers impacted by the coronavirus
Financial assistance will be provided to drivers diagnosed with COVID-19...
 Renowned Armenian physicist diagnosed with COVID-19 dies in Moscow
Mishik Ghazaryan’s wife, who was also infected with the novel coronavirus, had died about two weeks ago…
 RIA Novosti: Russia confirms 1,154 new cases of COVID-19
The total number of cases rose to 7497, while 494 recovered…
 Armenian, 75, dies of COVID-19 in Greece
“For more than a month now, people have closed in their homes…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos