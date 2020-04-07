Intensified service continues at Armenia-Artsakh border checkpoints

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Police continue to carry out work at the border checkpoints to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the republic, according to the Artsakh Information Headquarters.
Taking into account the decision of the commandant of Armenia, the right of movement of persons through the Armenia-Artsakh border checkpoints has been restricted from April 3 to April 12, inclusive, except for several cases.
Artsakh Police once again call for minimizing the movement of people between Artsakh and Armenia in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.