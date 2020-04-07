News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Virtual fiscal transactions to be introduced in Armenia
Virtual fiscal transactions to be introduced in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The idea of virtual fiscal transactions will be introduced in Armenia. Deputy Minister of Finance Arman Poghosyan stated this Tuesday at the National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, during the discussion of the report on the implementation of the 2019 Government Program.

According to the official, virtual cash registers will also be included in this idea. He noted that the use of these virtual cash registers will also provide for the use of online cash register receipts. "Sales transactions will be documented on the internet, where it will be possible to follow the trade process," Poghosyan explained.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Food safety inspectorate chief: Armenia exports, imports very active at this stage
They were not active at a period when there were weather problems at Upper Lars…
 One dollar drops below AMD 500 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Armenia PM: I have assigned officials to deal with bread price rise in Vanadzor
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan went live on...
 Armenian MPs want to ban advertisements of consumer loans
The bills were approved after rather...
 Economic entities in Armenia fined AMD 42 million in 2019-2020
“We are now practicing other mechanisms…
 Armenia gross external debt increases by 11.8% in 2019 compared to previous year
The Center for Economic Development Initiatives has looked into the country's 2018-2019 gross external debt positions…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos