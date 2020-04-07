Virtual fiscal transactions to be introduced in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The idea of virtual fiscal transactions will be introduced in Armenia. Deputy Minister of Finance Arman Poghosyan stated this Tuesday at the National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, during the discussion of the report on the implementation of the 2019 Government Program.
According to the official, virtual cash registers will also be included in this idea. He noted that the use of these virtual cash registers will also provide for the use of online cash register receipts. "Sales transactions will be documented on the internet, where it will be possible to follow the trade process," Poghosyan explained.