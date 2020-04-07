News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia 2nd President's attorney applies to Ombudsman again
Armenia 2nd President's attorney applies to Ombudsman again
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s attorney Aram Vardevanyan has applied to Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan once again and has drawn his attention to the organizational issues of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, as reported Kocharyan’s team of attorneys.

“The first application was sent to the Human Rights Defender on March 24. A couple of days later, in response to an inquiry from Panorama.am, the Office of the Human Rights Defender said the application is being examined, but failed to give any specific response, even though this concerns an urgent issue.

The Human Rights Defender emphasized that the trial over the case of Robert Kocharyan isn’t progressing. There is no information regarding the health condition of the judge and her return. Alongside this, the coronavirus situation has intensified in Armenia, but the age and health problems of Robert Kocharyan aren’t being taken into consideration. However, the age and health problems imply an immediate court session.”

On March 17, the court was supposed to examine the motion for replacing the pre-trial measure arrest of Robert Kocharyan with personal pledge, but there hasn’t been any trial for the past four weeks.

As reported earlier, Anna Danibekyan, judge for the case of Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials, has health problems and this is the reason for postponement of the trials.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-president Kocharyan sues PM Pashinyan
He has taken him to court demanding…
 Professor of security strategic research petitions to Armenia leadership
Lieutenant General, Doctor of Political Science, Hayk Kotanjyan…
 Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan returns to prison
After receiving inpatient treatment at a Yerevan hospital…
 Armenia 2nd President's attorney files appeal
On March 17, the court didn’t hold the trial over the...
 Armenia 2nd President's attorney applies to Ombudsman and Supreme Judicial Council
In the application addressed to the Human Rights Defender, Vardevanyan...
 Ex-president's lawyer: Armenian judges are under enormous pressure
The lawyer reminded of the pressure on judges Azaryan and Grigoryan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos