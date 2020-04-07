Armenia 2nd President's attorney applies to Ombudsman again

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s attorney Aram Vardevanyan has applied to Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan once again and has drawn his attention to the organizational issues of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, as reported Kocharyan’s team of attorneys.
“The first application was sent to the Human Rights Defender on March 24. A couple of days later, in response to an inquiry from Panorama.am, the Office of the Human Rights Defender said the application is being examined, but failed to give any specific response, even though this concerns an urgent issue.
The Human Rights Defender emphasized that the trial over the case of Robert Kocharyan isn’t progressing. There is no information regarding the health condition of the judge and her return. Alongside this, the coronavirus situation has intensified in Armenia, but the age and health problems of Robert Kocharyan aren’t being taken into consideration. However, the age and health problems imply an immediate court session.”
On March 17, the court was supposed to examine the motion for replacing the pre-trial measure arrest of Robert Kocharyan with personal pledge, but there hasn’t been any trial for the past four weeks.
As reported earlier, Anna Danibekyan, judge for the case of Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials, has health problems and this is the reason for postponement of the trials.