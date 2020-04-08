News
Wednesday
April 08
Yerevan Municipality: 65 of 125 monitored persons sent to infectious disease hospital tested positive for coronavirus
Yerevan Municipality: 65 of 125 monitored persons sent to infectious disease hospital tested positive for coronavirus
YEREVAN. – A total of 125 of the monitored citizens were sent to Nork Infectious Disease Hospital from February 1 to April 6, and 65 of them had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Gayane Antonyan, Deputy Head of the Health Department of the Yerevan Municipality, informed about this.

And Kamsar Babinyan, the head of the department, reported that about 50,000 surgical masks, 17,000 disposable medical gowns, 45,000 surgical gloves and disinfectants have been purchased by the municipality for Yerevan’s medical facilities within the framework of the coronavirus prevention programs.

According to the city hall, about 1,800 Yerevan health workers fighting against the infection will be awarded.

The municipality also informs that the Yerevan polyclinics are also on duty on Saturdays and Sundays, since February, and their X-ray rooms are also operating.
Հայերեն
