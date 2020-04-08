News
Armenia Ararat Province governor reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
Armenia Ararat Province governor reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

On his Facebook page, Governor of Ararat Province of Armenia Garik Sargsyan announced two new coronavirus cases and added that there is currently a total of 175 cases.

He also added the following:

“Unfortunately, this morning, the medical center in Artashat reported the death of a 93-year-old patient who was from Yerevan, was infected with the coronavirus and had right-sided pneumonia. The patient also had underlying diseases, including prostate cancer and arterial hypertension.

It’s very important for us to continue to strictly follow all the instructions of the Commandant’s Office. Now, more than ever, we need to be responsible and united as one. By staying home, we’re helping the country overcome this major challenge. Be healthy.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
