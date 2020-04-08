China President sends response letter to Armenian counterpart

Recently, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had addressed a letter to the President of the People’s Republic of China in which he had highly appreciated the progress that China has made in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In his response letter, Xi Jinping expressed gratitude to President Sarkissian and expressed willingness to assist Armenia in fighting against the pandemic.

“On behalf of the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the people of China, I sincerely express my support to and solidarity with the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the people of Armenia and wish all patients a speedy recovery.

The Chinese side is determined to support the efforts of Armenia in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and is ready to provide further assistance.

China and Armenia are countries that have friendly partnership and cooperation. By paying special attention to the development of the relations between the two countries, I am ready to make joint efforts for strengthening cooperation in the healthcare sectors of our two countries and protect the lives and health of the peoples of our countries,” the letter addressed to President Armen Sarkissian reads.

President Sarkissian intends to continue discussions and dialogue with the President of the People’s Republic of China.