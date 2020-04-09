News
Yerevan State Medical University rector: Child, 4, infected with coronavirus underwent face surgery
Yerevan State Medical University rector: Child, 4, infected with coronavirus underwent face surgery
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The maxillofacial intervention for 4-year-old child with COVID-19 was successfully completed at the university hospital, Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU) Rector Armen Muradyan wrote about on his Facebook page Wednesday.

"The child was transferred to the university hospital today, the maxillofacial surgeons performed an operation with an urgent instruction in the presence of a pediatric infectious disease specialist,” he added. “The little one is in stable condition, is currently under medical supervision."
