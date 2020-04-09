News
Armenia top officials don't know if they'll receive bonuses in near future
Armenia top officials don't know if they'll receive bonuses in near future
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Talking about bonuses, Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan today told reporters that in February bonuses were granted to the employees of the Ministry of Economy who work in the service sector, for instance, janitors, and as for him, he doesn’t decide if he gets a bonus or not and it’s too early to talk about it. Khachatryan added that the employees of the ministry understand that the country is currently in a difficult situation.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan also doesn’t know if he’ll receive a bonus or not because, according to him, he’s not the one who deals with such issues.

As for Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan, she emphasized that even though she received a bonus in February, she can’t say whether she will receive a bonus in the months to come and in what amount.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
