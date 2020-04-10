MFA spokesperson gives details on 35 students returning to Armenia from US

YEREVAN. – Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Republic of Armenia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (RAN MFA), has provided details about the return of the 35 Armenian students who are studying at various high schools in the US.
"As a result of the agreement reached between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Georgia and in close cooperation with the American Councils, the return of Armenian and Georgian students studying in various US public high schools under the FLEX program to Armenia and Georgia, respectively, was organized on April 9," the spokesperson’s respective statement reads, in particular. "With the coordination of the RA Embassy in the US, the American Councils have ensured the safe transportation of students from 19 US states to the city of Chicago, and then to Armenia on a Doha-Tbilisi-Yerevan flight.
At the Chicago airport, the RA Embassy in the US and the RA Honorary Consulate in Chicago have provided the Armenian students with the necessary items for health safety. The Armenian students’ greeting at the Doha airport and escorting until the other departure hall was also coordinated.
As a result of the above-mentioned cooperation, 34 students and one student studying in the US within the framework of the American ACES program are returning to Armenia. Upon their return to Armenia, the latter will be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine regime.”