Number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches 937 in Armenia, another patient dies

YEREVAN. – As of Friday 11am, a total of 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
According to data released on Thursday, 921 cases of coronavirus were registered in the country.
Overall, 937 cases of coronavirus are confirmed as of Friday morning.
A total of 5,160 tests—258 in the last day—have come back negative, and 777 people—it has increased by 4 in the last day—are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 149 coronavirus patients—11 people in the last day—have recovered so far, whereas 11 others have died in Armenia from the disease.