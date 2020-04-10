COVID-19 tests of 4 more Artsakh citizens sent for examination, 14 Askeran residents self-isolated

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) reports that, in addition to the nine citizens tested for coronavirus this morning, the samples of yet another four people have been sent for examination, and the results of the tests will be announced later, as reported the Information Headquarters of Artsakh.
The Ministry of Health also reports that 14 citizens are self-isolated in the Askeran region due to their contact with a person having transported cargo from the Republic of Armenia.
The person transporting cargo stayed in Artsakh for a couple of hours and had contact with the personnel of the storage room of one of the local companies. The members of the personnel have been self-isolated for safety reasons, have no health problems and are under doctors’ supervision.