Armenia government cancels ban on media restrictions during state of emergency
Armenia government cancels ban on media restrictions during state of emergency
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Presenting the draft decision on extending the state of emergency for 30 days—until May 14), Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan noted that the new draft stipulates that the respective government decision’s 7th chapter, which refers to the restrictions applied to the media when disseminating information about the novel coronavirus, is declared null and void.

"[But] in the future, if the monitoring shows that the fake news is getting widespread, we, by the decision of the government, can go back and [re]apply those restrictions," Badasyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
