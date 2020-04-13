Armenian MPs get into dispute over draft document submitted by opposition faction

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and head of the Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan got into a big dispute today during the parliamentary session convened to consider the government’s decision on extending the state of emergency.
Touching upon the draft document presented by Bright Armenia faction regarding the elimination of certain measures envisaged under the regime of state of emergency, Ararat Mirzoyan stated the following:
“Factions can submit a draft document on either eliminating the state of emergency or completely eliminating this or that part of the measures envisaged by the government’s decision. This draft document is about eliminating measures, but the listed measures don’t fall in line with the measures stated in the government’s decision, that is, the restrictions. This is a package of recommendations, not a proposal to eliminate the measures.”
In response, Marukyan stood up to oppose Mirzoyan and said the draft document was lawful. Marukyan continued to speak while Mirzoyan was talking, after which Mirzoyan got angry and started speaking louder.