News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian MPs get into dispute over draft document submitted by opposition faction
Armenian MPs get into dispute over draft document submitted by opposition faction
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and head of the Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan got into a big dispute today during the parliamentary session convened to consider the government’s decision on extending the state of emergency.

Touching upon the draft document presented by Bright Armenia faction regarding the elimination of certain measures envisaged under the regime of state of emergency, Ararat Mirzoyan stated the following:

“Factions can submit a draft document on either eliminating the state of emergency or completely eliminating this or that part of the measures envisaged by the government’s decision. This draft document is about eliminating measures, but the listed measures don’t fall in line with the measures stated in the government’s decision, that is, the restrictions. This is a package of recommendations, not a proposal to eliminate the measures.”

In response, Marukyan stood up to oppose Mirzoyan and said the draft document was lawful. Marukyan continued to speak while Mirzoyan was talking, after which Mirzoyan got angry and started speaking louder.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Greece PM says war against COVID-19 hasn't been won yet
Mitsotakis also heralded a new national healthcare system, pledging...
 Armenia PM: AMD 1 billion distributed in 5 hours
Nearly 95,000 beneficiaries will benefit from this social...
 Commandant: Restrictions on public transport in Yerevan and provinces to be maintained
Based on the government’s proposal, the restrictions on...
 Armenia legislature rejects proposals submitted by opposition faction
Deputy of the My Step faction Sasun Mikayelyan touched upon...
 Armenia extends term for licensing wholesale of drugs for 4 more months
The amendments were proposed since it is...
 WHO warns nations against easing COVID-19 restrictions too early
“While Covid-19 accelerates very fast, it decelerates much more slowly…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos