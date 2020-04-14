News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Artsakh state minister: We have 3 coronavirus sources 2 of which are under complete control
Artsakh state minister: We have 3 coronavirus sources 2 of which are under complete control
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society


At the moment, the situation is completely under control; we have 3 sources of the virus, 2 of which are under complete control and limited. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Minister of State Grigori Martirosyan, who is also the Commandant of the emergency that has been declared there in connection with COVID-19, stated this Tuesday in a conversation with journalists after voting in the presidential runoff election.

"We are still working on the other source because the [respective] situation is a bit problematic, both in terms of contacts of the family members of the infected person and, in general, in terms of slightly larger settlements," he added. "But we continue to work."

Asked whether it was too risky to hold the second round of presidential elections under these conditions, Martirosyan responded, in particular, we can assess the degree of risk ourselves. "First of all, all the conditions are met and there is no problem," he added.

And asked if there is a contradiction that, on the one hand, an emergency is declared yet at the same time elections are being held in Artsakh, Grigori Martirosyan replied as follows, in particular. "As mentioned by the country's president and other officials, holding elections is not with anyone's wish, but it is a requirement of the Constitution. The country's authorities, even the president, are not authorized to postpone the elections, to apply another procedure."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
What anti-crisis measures is Artsakh taking?
The state minister and emergency commandant presented…
 Karabakh State Minister: Government considering setting restrictions on movement of citizens
“The government will likely start by setting...
 Putin proposes to consider zeroing customs duties on goods required for fight against COVID-19 within EEU
Armenia is also a member of this union…
 Russian president declares need for extraordinary measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic
His remarks came during the online summit of the Eurasian Economic Council…
 Lavrov: Russia will not ask EU to lift sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic
If the EU realizes that the method of sanctions has run its course…
 Armenian PM says COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge for Eurasian Union
The readiness of our countries for cooperation and mutual support…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos