Artsakh state minister: We have 3 coronavirus sources 2 of which are under complete control

At the moment, the situation is completely under control; we have 3 sources of the virus, 2 of which are under complete control and limited. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Minister of State Grigori Martirosyan, who is also the Commandant of the emergency that has been declared there in connection with COVID-19, stated this Tuesday in a conversation with journalists after voting in the presidential runoff election.
"We are still working on the other source because the [respective] situation is a bit problematic, both in terms of contacts of the family members of the infected person and, in general, in terms of slightly larger settlements," he added. "But we continue to work."
Asked whether it was too risky to hold the second round of presidential elections under these conditions, Martirosyan responded, in particular, we can assess the degree of risk ourselves. "First of all, all the conditions are met and there is no problem," he added.
And asked if there is a contradiction that, on the one hand, an emergency is declared yet at the same time elections are being held in Artsakh, Grigori Martirosyan replied as follows, in particular. "As mentioned by the country's president and other officials, holding elections is not with anyone's wish, but it is a requirement of the Constitution. The country's authorities, even the president, are not authorized to postpone the elections, to apply another procedure."