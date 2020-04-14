Government approves 12th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia

With Tuesday's decision, the government approved the 12th measure to neutralize the economic consequences of the novel coronavirus in Armenia, and this measure expands the amount threshold for the compensation for natural gas and electricity consumed in the country.
Accordingly, the beneficiaries of this measure will be the natural gas and electricity consumers whose utility payments in February amounted to 10,001-30,000 drams for natural gas, and 5,001-10,000 drams for electricity consumption; this compensation shall be provided in the amount of 30% for the consumed electricity and natural gas.
To note, the 11th measure referred to the consumers that used up to 10,000 drams of natural gas and up to 5,000 drams of electricity in February. In their case, the compensation is 50 percent.