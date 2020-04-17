News
Friday
April 17
Armenia legislature speaker on Catholicos: Of course there is something to say but I don't want to say
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – At the moment, I don't see the need to say anything more about that matter; I will definitely say when needed. Ararat Mirzoyan, speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, said this in the talk with the journalists in the NA Friday, referring to the well-known statement by Catholicos of All Armenian Karekin II and the subsequent reaction by NA deputy speaker Alen Simonyan.

To note, Karekin II had considered it important to release ex-President Robert Kocharyan from custody, whereas Simonyan had recalled that the public once demanded the resignation of the Catholicos, and in his remarks he had also referred to the secular name of Karekin II.

Asked whether it is appropriate for the NA deputy speaker to speak in such a way about the spiritual leader, Ararat Mirzoyan said. " If we start talking about what is appropriate to whom, there will be a lot to say. I don't see the need to say anything more at this time. This does not mean that there is nothing to say; it’s just that any new word can add a new dimension to these mutual statements; at that moment, it will not be good for our state and nation. Of course, there is something to say, of course there is a view, but I don't want to say. I say it directly and honestly."

And asked whether he sees interference in secular affairs in the statement of the Catholicos, he responded. "Yes. The state and the Church are separate and should not interfere in each other's internal affairs. At the same time, I must say that the Catholicos is also a citizen of the Republic of Armenia and has all the rights that other citizens of the Republic of Armenia have.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
