PM reaffirms Armenia's commitment to contribute to rebuilding of Syria

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the occasion of the National Day of Syria.
The message, in particular, states that the historically strong friendship, mutual sympathy, and the spirit of cooperation and mutual support are typical of the Armenian-Syrian relations.
Pashinyan added that during the Syrian crisis, Armenia has shown its strong support for Syria, as evidenced by the activities of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo.
The Armenian PM also expressed a conviction that the traditional dialogue between the two countries will continue to expand and deepen for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.
Also, Pashinyan reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to contribute to the rebuilding of Syria.