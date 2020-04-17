News
Armenia parliament speaker says no need to suspend April 2016 war inquiry committee activities
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – I read Levon Ter-Petrosyan's text, I’m very positive about it, there are things [in it] I share, there are things—no. Ararat Mirzoyan, speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated this in a talk with journalists in parliament Friday, referring to First President Ter-Petrosyan's statement where he called to suspend the activities of the NA Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016.

"I don't think the point on the April war is very worrying," Mirzoyan said, in particular. "I do not think there is a need to freeze the work of this committee. Frankly, there isn’t even a legislative opportunity to freeze."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
