Nobel laureate claims coronavirus made in Wuhan lab

Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier claimed that a new type of coronavirus infection was made in a laboratory in China.
In an interview with CNEWS, he noted that he did not believe that coronavirus went from wild animals to the Wuhan wet market, RBC reported.
It’s a good legend, it’s impossible, he said adding that the virus came out of the Wuhan lab. Montagnier said the lab has specialized in coronaviruses since the 2000s.
According to him, together with his colleague, mathematician Jean-Claude Perez, he analyzed the genome sequence of a new type of coronavirus.
The virologist noted they were not the first in such conclusions. According to him, Indian researchers tried to publish a work in which they stated that part of the human immunodeficiency virus was inserted into this genome, probably to make a vaccine against HIV. Montagnier received the Nobel Prize in medicine or physiology in 2008 for his discovery of HIV.