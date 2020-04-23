Newspaper: Moscow makes insinuations, Yerevan quickly responds

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. The previous day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said (…) that the Russian hopes that the lawsuits filed over the past few years towards the [Russian] joint ventures with Armenia will be settled.
"(…) that they will be settled without incidents that are not appropriate for allies," he said.
In fact, the Russian side has in fact insinuated at a direct link between the need for some clarity in the review of the [Russian natural] gas price [for Armenia] and the abovementioned issues, including the issue of the railway.
According to Past newspaper’s information, yesterday the RA authorities very quickly started the work to clarify the mentioned issue. According to our source, yesterday [PM Nikol] Pashinyan urgently instructed his staff to set up a commission which should submit to the government in a very short period of time options for resolving the problem.