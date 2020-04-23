News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: Moscow makes insinuations, Yerevan quickly responds
Newspaper: Moscow makes insinuations, Yerevan quickly responds
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. The previous day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said (…) that the Russian hopes that the lawsuits filed over the past few years towards the [Russian] joint ventures with Armenia will be settled.

"(…) that they will be settled without incidents that are not appropriate for allies," he said.

In fact, the Russian side has in fact insinuated at a direct link between the need for some clarity in the review of the [Russian natural] gas price [for Armenia] and the abovementioned issues, including the issue of the railway.

According to Past newspaper’s information, yesterday the RA authorities very quickly started the work to clarify the mentioned issue. According to our source, yesterday [PM Nikol] Pashinyan urgently instructed his staff to set up a commission which should submit to the government in a very short period of time options for resolving the problem.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian political scientist on Russian FM's statement and Armenia-Russia relations
The response will probably be formal, and the...
 Armenia opposition lawmaker: Political component resolving Russian natural gas price issue is very big
If it is political, yes, there should be political talks…
 Armenian MP on price of Russian natural gas
The prices of natural gas have to be as low as possible...
 MP: Lavrov admitted that natural gas price hike is Russia's response to steps to establish legitimacy in Armenia
The price of natural gas is falling all over the world during this period of the pandemic, whereas our strategic partner Russia…
 Russian natural gas price for Armenia to drop?
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on the matter…
 Lavrov: Russia hopes trials against joint ventures with Armenia will be settled
‘Difficult situations’ have developed with several Russian companies…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos