Armenia Deputy PM responds to Russian FM's statements on natural gas price

In response to a question from journalists, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan has touched upon the statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, who has stated that the price of Russian natural gas was lower than the market price for Armenia when the agreements were being signed and, in the context of partnership, Lavrov recalled the criminal case instituted in relation to the possible misuse by the South Caucasus Railway CJSC.

Mher Grigoryan particularly stated the following:

“First, I deem it necessary to state that Lavrov considered the question about the price of natural gas logical and stressed that allied countries need to have advantages in terms of pries, and I believe this is important.

I agree that the price of natural gas on the border has been lower than the market price in certain periods, but I can’t share Lavrov’s claim that it has been two to three times lower than the market price for Armenia. I believe it is also necessary to mention that the primary motive behind Armenia’s application for the natural gas price was the Russian side’s desire to increase the natural gas tariff, not the sharp decline of the international prices of power generators.

As far as the operation of companies operating with Russian capital or any foreign capital in Armenia is concerned, the Armenian government has acted and acts under the principle of ensuring maximally favorable conditions for businesses. Companies operating with foreign capital, including Russian capital are first and foremost Armenia’s resident companies, and Armenia is also interested in creating and ensuring favorable conditions for those companies to operate normally and effectively.

At the same time, the government won’t allow any company to disobey the laws, and in this regard, Russian and Armenian government officials have mutual understanding at the highest political level,” he said.