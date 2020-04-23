News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy PM responds to Russian FM's statements on natural gas price
Armenia Deputy PM responds to Russian FM's statements on natural gas price
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

In response to a question from journalists, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan has touched upon the statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, who has stated that the price of Russian natural gas was lower than the market price for Armenia when the agreements were being signed and, in the context of partnership, Lavrov recalled the criminal case instituted in relation to the possible misuse by the South Caucasus Railway CJSC.

Mher Grigoryan particularly stated the following:

“First, I deem it necessary to state that Lavrov considered the question about the price of natural gas logical and stressed that allied countries need to have advantages in terms of pries, and I believe this is important.

I agree that the price of natural gas on the border has been lower than the market price in certain periods, but I can’t share Lavrov’s claim that it has been two to three times lower than the market price for Armenia. I believe it is also necessary to mention that the primary motive behind Armenia’s application for the natural gas price was the Russian side’s desire to increase the natural gas tariff, not the sharp decline of the international prices of power generators.

As far as the operation of companies operating with Russian capital or any foreign capital in Armenia is concerned, the Armenian government has acted and acts under the principle of ensuring maximally favorable conditions for businesses. Companies operating with foreign capital, including Russian capital are first and foremost Armenia’s resident companies, and Armenia is also interested in creating and ensuring favorable conditions for those companies to operate normally and effectively.

At the same time, the government won’t allow any company to disobey the laws, and in this regard, Russian and Armenian government officials have mutual understanding at the highest political level,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Moscow makes insinuations, Yerevan quickly responds
PM Pashinyan gave instructions…
 Armenian political scientist on Russian FM's statement and Armenia-Russia relations
The response will probably be formal, and the...
 Armenia opposition lawmaker: Political component resolving Russian natural gas price issue is very big
If it is political, yes, there should be political talks…
 Armenian MP on price of Russian natural gas
The prices of natural gas have to be as low as possible...
 MP: Lavrov admitted that natural gas price hike is Russia's response to steps to establish legitimacy in Armenia
The price of natural gas is falling all over the world during this period of the pandemic, whereas our strategic partner Russia…
 Russian natural gas price for Armenia to drop?
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on the matter…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos