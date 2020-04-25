News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 25
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Shots fired in Yerevan, father and son hospitalized
Shots fired in Yerevan, father and son hospitalized
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Shots were fired in Yerevan on Saturday.

At around 1:20am, the police received a call that shots were heard in Haghtanak district, shamshyan.com reported.

While the police were determining the scene of the incident, at 2am they received a call from a hospital that the latter had admitted two people with gunshot wounds.

Police and investigators found out that the injured were Yerevan residents Harutyun Petrosyan, 62, and Davit Petrosyan, 27.

According to the doctors, the wounded are in no condition to explain what happened.

The police district investigation department is preparing a report on the incident.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered.

Police and investigators also found out the scene of this incident, and fired shells were found there.

According to the source, the wounded are father and son, and their lives were able to be saved.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ex-head of Armenian village detained on suspicion of abuse of official powers
Antenna stations were installed on the “pasture”, and...
 Part of copper statue of Soghomon Tehleryan stolen in Yerevan
On that day, a resident of the district reported that in...
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-PM Tigran Sargsyan to soon be charged
Along the lines of the well-known offshore scandal case...
 Canada shootings death toll reaches 19
The police warned that the death toll could increase…
 Shootings occur in Canada’s Nova Scotia, there are victims
Police arrested a 51-year-old suspect…
 Suspect in murder in Armenia’s Gegharkunik works at South Caucasus Railway
The head of Shoghakat community informed Armenian News-NEWS.am...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos