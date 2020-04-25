Shots fired in Yerevan, father and son hospitalized

Shots were fired in Yerevan on Saturday.
At around 1:20am, the police received a call that shots were heard in Haghtanak district, shamshyan.com reported.
While the police were determining the scene of the incident, at 2am they received a call from a hospital that the latter had admitted two people with gunshot wounds.
Police and investigators found out that the injured were Yerevan residents Harutyun Petrosyan, 62, and Davit Petrosyan, 27.
According to the doctors, the wounded are in no condition to explain what happened.
The police district investigation department is preparing a report on the incident.
A forensic medical examination has been ordered.
Police and investigators also found out the scene of this incident, and fired shells were found there.
According to the source, the wounded are father and son, and their lives were able to be saved.