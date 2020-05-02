News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 02
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing week
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 170 times, from April 26 to May 2.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 1,200 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) press service informed.

In addition to the above-mentioned violations, the Azerbaijani armed forces on Wednesday fired 8 shells at the Artsakh Defense Army positions located in the eastern (Martuni) part.

But the Defense Army's vanguard units took actions in response in order to suppress the adversary's offensive activity, and they continue to confidently carry out the combat task set before them.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijani Armed Forces use mortars on Artsakh border
Incidents involving 60 mm mortars have been recorded on Wednesday in the eastern direction…
 Armenian MP notes increase in shots from Azerbaijani side, but says situation on contact line is calm
“The engineering work, as well as the flights of unmanned aerial vehicles…
Artsakh ex-army commander says he committed omission during Four-Day Artsakh War
Asked if he had committed an omission, Mnatsakanyan...
 Karabakh Police chief attending meeting of Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war
During that war, Mnatsakanyan held the position of Commander of the Artsakh Defense Army…
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 3,500 shots in passing week
In addition, the Defense Army downed an Azerbaijani military drone that had crossed into the Artsakh airspace…
 Armenia 3rd President's introductory speech can be published at any moment upon his discretion
In regard to this, Sargsyan’s Office reported that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos