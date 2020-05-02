Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing week

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 170 times, from April 26 to May 2.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 1,200 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) press service informed.

In addition to the above-mentioned violations, the Azerbaijani armed forces on Wednesday fired 8 shells at the Artsakh Defense Army positions located in the eastern (Martuni) part.

But the Defense Army's vanguard units took actions in response in order to suppress the adversary's offensive activity, and they continue to confidently carry out the combat task set before them.