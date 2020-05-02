Attorney: Documents, work computer confiscated from car of new director of Armenia’s Ucom company

YEREVAN. – A search was conducted at the home and in the car of Ara Khachatryan, the new CEO of Ucom company of Armenia, and a number of documents and his work computer were confiscated from the car. Khachatryan's lawyer Aram Orbelyan told reporters about this.
"[But] the license plate of the car was different than the license plate of the car they searched," he added. "The search warrant was worded 'planning documents,' whereas the computer was confiscated and, unfortunately, all this is happening amid these discussions about Ucom, which, based on the information available at the moment, gives me grounds to believe that this is a process in connection with the current Ucom shareholders' dispute, or the management dispute, also taking into account the statement of the Prime Minister's spokesperson that it should be seized, confiscated, and paid to the state budget."
To note, on Tuesday, Gurgen Khachatryan, co-founder of the Galaxy Group of Companies—and the son of ex-Minister of Finance and State Revenue Committee former chairman Gagik Khachatryan, announced that senior officials in the country had demanded to sell Ucom—which is also part of Galaxy, but he added that they will not give in to these pressures and Ucom will not be sold.
This statement was followed by a large-scale investigation by law enforcement agencies, which conducted searches at the residences and business offices of the Khachatryan family.
In addition, a new charge was brought against Gurgen Khachatryan, and a motion to arrest him was submitted to the court.