Iranian MFA on US intending to extend arms embargo: America's move is illegitimate

Iran dismissed as "illegitimate" the US efforts to extend the arms embargo on Tehran, Reuters reported referring to the Iranian MFA spokesperson Abbas Mousavi.

"Iran is not seeking to exit the 2015 nuclear deal with six powers ... America's move is illegitimate and our reaction will be proportionate," Abbas Mousavi said in a TV weekly news conference.

"The United States is not a member of the nuclear deal anymore ... Iran's reaction to America's illegal measures will be firm," Mousavi said.

On May 1, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington was ready to take any measures to prevent Tehran from acquiring Russian or Chinese armored vehicles after the end of the embargo.

The New York Times on April 26 reported the US intends to try to get the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution providing for the preservation of the arms embargo against Iran based on the Iranian deal.