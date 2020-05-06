Over AMD 16 billion allocated in 2019 to implement infrastructure programs in Armenia's communities, minister says

In 2019, AMD 16 billion 378 million were allocated for subvention programs for the implementation of infrastructure programs in various Armenian communities, the minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Suren Papikyan said on Wednesday.
According to him, in the summer of 2019, they already received 810 applications for the implementation of subsidized programs.
Papikyan noted that "456 programs have already been developed."
Over AMD 20 billion will be spent on approved programs, the minister added.