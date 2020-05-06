News
Assistant to Armenian MP tests positive for COVID-19
Assistant to Armenian MP tests positive for COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Knarik Harutyunyan, assistant to deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Nazeli Baghdasaryan, has reported that, unfortunately, she has tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday after she started having a fever on May 2. She particularly stated the following in her Facebook post:

“Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan declared that there is a coronavirus case in parliament, and I am the patient. I don’t see any problem with this, especially since certain presses had already disseminated wrong information without talking to me.

According to certain presses, I had a fever for a long time, but this is wrong. Believe me, I realize that I am responsible. Besides, everyone has their temperatures taken every day.

I had a fever on May 2 and informed my immediate director. We decided that I wouldn’t come to work until the reasons are clarified. The last day I came to work was on April 30, and I couldn’t assume that I was already infected.

Other presses wrote that I had INTENSIVELY participated in the session of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs. I was only there for 5-10 minutes, and there is a video recording.

I was infected after having contact with a person with COVID-19 on April 28 and 29. When I started having a fever on Saturday, I self-isolated and went to see a doctor. I’m physically fine, but mentally repressed. I thank all doctors. Be healthy!”
