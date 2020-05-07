News
North-South Road Corridor project’s works in southern Armenia to be transferred to Italian company
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The issue of the shares of the Spanish Corsan Carviam company, which once won the North-South Highway construction tender, is being discussed in international arbitration. The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Suren Papikyan, stated this Thursday in the National Assembly of Armenia, during the discussion of the report on the implementation of the government's 2019 program.

According to the minister, an expertise was conducted to assess the work done. "This was done so that we could continue the process with a new contractor," Papikyan said. "We are also in talks with a Chinese company to get contractors involved in a possible tender so that they can finally hand over to us the work done.

And in the south, at the Agarak-Kajaran road section, we already have a tunnel construction project. The winning company is already known; it is an Italian company. Work will already begin this year."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
