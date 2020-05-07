Armenian opposition MP: Negative aspects of government's 2019 Program weren't presented

The positive indicators of the 2019 Program of the Government of Armenia were presented as very positive, but the negative aspects of the Program weren’t presented at all. This is what deputy of the Bright Armenia Party Arkady Khachatryan said during a discussion on the report on execution of the 2019 Program of the Government in parliament today.
According to the MP, the specific weight of agriculture in Armenia’s GDP dropped from 17% in 2017 to 11.6% in 2019. “In 2017, the portion of education in the GDP was 2.7%, but now the indicator is 2.3%,” the parliamentarian said, adding that even though the report states that circulation of military production has grown by 30%, the portion of information and telecommunication in the GDP has remained at the level that it was in 2017, that is, 3.3%.