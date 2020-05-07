News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian opposition MP: Negative aspects of government's 2019 Program weren't presented
Armenian opposition MP: Negative aspects of government's 2019 Program weren't presented
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The positive indicators of the 2019 Program of the Government of Armenia were presented as very positive, but the negative aspects of the Program weren’t presented at all. This is what deputy of the Bright Armenia Party Arkady Khachatryan said during a discussion on the report on execution of the 2019 Program of the Government in parliament today.

According to the MP, the specific weight of agriculture in Armenia’s GDP dropped from 17% in 2017 to 11.6% in 2019. “In 2017, the portion of education in the GDP was 2.7%, but now the indicator is 2.3%,” the parliamentarian said, adding that even though the report states that circulation of military production has grown by 30%, the portion of information and telecommunication in the GDP has remained at the level that it was in 2017, that is, 3.3%.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MP: Armenia is still an importing country
Khachatryan stated that Armenia has recorded a...
 One dollar passes AMD 483 threshold in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Armenia initiating process of involving potential labor migrants in construction work
“The existing lists of citizens will be presented to construction companies planning to carry out construction work this year...
 Benefactors Mikael and Karen Vardanyan donates AMD 300 million for fight against pandemic
200.000 drams were transferred to the account of each of one thousand of medical workers in Yerevan and the regions of RA...
 Over AMD 743 million to be allocated in Armenia to repair educational, sports institutions
The money will be spent on organizing the process of improving the conditions...
 Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting
The 17th anti-crisis measure is also on the agenda…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos