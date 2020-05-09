Mishustin to Pashinyan: Friendship will serve as basis for strengthening of Russian-Armenian cooperation

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has sent a congratulatory message to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II. The congratulatory message reads as follows:
Dear Nikol Vovayevich,
I cordially congratulate you on the 75th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
On this solemn day, we pay tribute to all those Russians and Armenians who fought side by side against the fascist invaders for the sake of future generations’ peaceful life.
I am confident that the war-tested friendship will serve as a reliable basis for the strengthening of Russian-Armenian cooperation and partnership, as well as for the furtherance integration within the Eurasian Economic Union.
I would like to convey to the veterans living in Armenia words of deep gratitude, my best wishes for well-being, robust health and longevity.