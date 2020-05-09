News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Mishustin to Pashinyan: Friendship will serve as basis for strengthening of Russian-Armenian cooperation
Mishustin to Pashinyan: Friendship will serve as basis for strengthening of Russian-Armenian cooperation
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has sent a congratulatory message to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II. The congratulatory message reads as follows:

Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

I cordially congratulate you on the 75th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

On this solemn day, we pay tribute to all those Russians and Armenians who fought side by side against the fascist invaders for the sake of future generations’ peaceful life.

I am confident that the war-tested friendship will serve as a reliable basis for the strengthening of Russian-Armenian cooperation and partnership, as well as for the furtherance integration within the Eurasian Economic Union.

Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

I would like to convey to the veterans living in Armenia words of deep gratitude, my best wishes for well-being, robust health and longevity.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia’s Putin to Armenia’s Pashinyan: Our peoples piously revere memory of our heroes
The Russian President congratulated the Armenian PM on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II…
 Russian MFA hopes for early agreement on biosafety memorandum with Armenia
She noted that details of pending agreements on such sensitive topics should not be disclosed in public space in accordance with an established practice...
 Putin congratulates Armenia on 75th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War
The President of Russia underscored the sacred reverence felt in our countries for the memory...
 Armenian and Russian FMs speak about peaceful process of Karabakh conflict
The call was initiated by the Russian side.
 Armenia PM assures that relations with Russia are at good and high level
Pashinyan stated that when a new political...
 PM: Gazprom strives to make its subsidiary in Armenia more competitive
This is understandable and acceptable for the authorities...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos