European People's Party urges for abolition of border controls in EU countries

Representatives of the largest conservative faction in the European Parliament - the European People's Party - demanded that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen take steps to abolish border controls in EU countries from May 15.
The document also voiced the requirement to abolish mandatory quarantine for EU citizens who enter other EU countries, DW reported.
Conservatives believe the closure of borders was justified at the initial stage of the pandemic, but now the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the EU member states is at about the same level, and the restrictions now are meaningful.