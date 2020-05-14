News
Armenia extends coronavirus-related state of emergency for 30 days
Armenia extends coronavirus-related state of emergency for 30 days
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – At Thursday's sitting, the government of Armenia made a decision to extend the current state of emergency declared in the country on March 16 and extended until May 14 by 30 days, until June 13 at 5pm.

As per the respective draft decision of the government, the state of emergency is extended especially given that the emergency caused by COVID-19 in Armenia continues to threaten the lives and health of the country’s population and may lead to disruption of people’s normal living conditions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
