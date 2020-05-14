Armenian parliamentary speaker has phone talk with Russian counterpart

At the initiative of Russia, Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today had a phone talk with Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, as reported the news service of the National Assembly.
The parties congratulated each other on the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
The heads of parliaments of both countries exchanged information about the measures that Russia and Armenia are taking to combat the coronavirus pandemic and agreed to continue discussions through video calls in the near future.