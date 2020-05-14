News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian parliamentary speaker has phone talk with Russian counterpart
Armenian parliamentary speaker has phone talk with Russian counterpart
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

At the initiative of Russia, Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today had a phone talk with Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, as reported the news service of the National Assembly.

The parties congratulated each other on the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The heads of parliaments of both countries exchanged information about the measures that Russia and Armenia are taking to combat the coronavirus pandemic and agreed to continue discussions through video calls in the near future.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Russia FMs have phone talk, discuss Nagorno-Karabakh peace process
Mnatsakanyan and Lavrov also touched upon the...
 Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia counterpart on 75th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War
He expressed a conviction that the traditions of military brotherhood, solidarity, and mutual assistance will continue to serve as a solid foundation for the development of Armenian-Russian allied relations…
 Russia ambassador: Hard to overestimate Armenian people’s contribution to Victory
Kopirkin issued a message on the 75th anniversary of the victory of the former Soviet Union in World War II…
 Armenia PM sends congratulatory messages to Russia president, premier
On the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II…
 Mishustin to Pashinyan: Friendship will serve as basis for strengthening of Russian-Armenian cooperation
The Russian PM has sent a congratulatory message to his Armenian colleague on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II…
 Russia’s Putin to Armenia’s Pashinyan: Our peoples piously revere memory of our heroes
The Russian President congratulated the Armenian PM on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos