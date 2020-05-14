News
Armenia, Russia FMs have phone talk, discuss Nagorno-Karabakh peace process
Armenia, Russia FMs have phone talk, discuss Nagorno-Karabakh peace process
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

At the initiative of the Russian party, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today had a phone talk with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The foreign ministers discussed issues related to the bilateral agenda and cooperation within the framework of regional organizations, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Mnatsakanyan and Lavrov also touched upon the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process. In the context of addressing the issues due to the novel coronavirus, Mnatsakanyan attached importance to the unconditional commitment of all the sides of the conflict to the provisions stated in the five-party declaration adopted with the participation and through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on April 21, 2020.
