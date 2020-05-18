Azerbaijani FM holds video conference with co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group

Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in a video conference format, Azerbaijani media reported referring to the press service of the foreign ministry.
According to media reports, the parties discussed the current state of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process and the steps to be taken in this direction in the coming months after the coronavirus pandemic. The parties agreed to determine the date and place of the next meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenia FMs through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group after the weakening of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said
The meeting was attended by representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group and personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.