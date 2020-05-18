News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Azerbaijani FM holds video conference with co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group
Azerbaijani FM holds video conference with co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in a video conference format, Azerbaijani media reported referring to the press service of the foreign ministry.

According to media reports, the parties discussed the current state of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process and the steps to be taken in this direction in the coming months after the coronavirus pandemic. The parties agreed to determine the date and place of the next meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenia FMs through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group after the weakening of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said

The meeting was attended by representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group and personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iraq to impose full quarantine in capital amid growing COVID-19 cases
The districts of Baghdad, which are believed to play a role in the spread of the virus...
 German, French Leaders propose to establish EUR 500 billion recovery fund
“It acknowledges the scope and the size of the economic challenge that Europe faces...
 Xi Jinping says China informed WHO about COVID-19 outbreak 'in a most timely fashion'
"In China, after making painstaking efforts and enormous sacrifice, we have turned the tide on the virus...
 Artsakh sends 27 samples for COVID-19 tests to Armenia
Currently, Artsakh has 28 patients with COVID-19...
 16 thousand convicted temporarily released in Iran amid COVID-19 pandemic to not return to prison
The Iranian authorities in early March decided to temporarily release a number of prisoners...
 Putin and Erdogan discuss COVID-19, Syria, and Libya
Putin thanked the Turkish partners for their aid in returning compatriots in Turkey to their homeland...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos