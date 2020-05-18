Iraq to impose full quarantine in capital amid growing COVID-19 cases

German, French Leaders propose to establish EUR 500 billion recovery fund

Armenia records 351 COVID-19 cases, updates on meeting of inquiry committee on April 2016 war, 18.05.20 digest

Germany hopes to change warning on tourist trips abroad by June 15

Azerbaijani FM holds video conference with co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group

Xi Jinping says China informed WHO about COVID-19 outbreak 'in a most timely fashion'

6th group of Armenia citizens on their way home from Georgia

Artsakh sends 27 samples for COVID-19 tests to Armenia

Very long lines at Armenia Road Police units, no social distancing

16 thousand convicted temporarily released in Iran amid COVID-19 pandemic to not return to prison

Nicolas Aznavour responds to publication of Armenian Public Council

Putin and Erdogan discuss COVID-19, Syria, and Libya

Armenia Gegharkunik Province: 19 new COVID-19 cases, 7 recovered patients

Yerevan deputy mayor meets with kindergartens' food suppliers

Putin, Aliyev discuss situation in Dagestan border areas

US COVID-19 real death toll questioned

Armenia health minister on citizens spreading personal opinions about COVID-19

Chinese government believes pandemic is not over and it is too early to start investigation

WHO head promises to initiate 'independent evaluation' on COVID-19 at 'the earliest appropriate moment'

Justice Party of Artsakh issues statement on talks over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

China to provide $2 billion to countries affected by COVID-19

Man, 74, dies after being hit by car in Yerevan on March 22

Number of people with COVID-19 at Yerevan nursing home reaches 45

Spokesperson of Russia President on his health condition

All schools in Thailand to reopen on July 1

UN Secretary-General: Unless we control the spread of the virus, the economy will never recover

Merkel: COVID-19 pandemic will be overcome quicker if world works together

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan's candidacy again nominated to Russian corporation directors’ board

Azerbaijan launches OTMSs during unannounced large-scale military exercises

Washington provides no comment on Puerto Rico's decision to hold referendum on joining US

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Armenian MP: Armenia has to have intelligence similar to CIA or Mossad

Noubar Afeyan's vaccine against COVID-19 shows promising results

One person remains who needs to come to Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war

Ex-Hayastan All-Armenian Fund director on hate propaganda and Armenian government

Andranik Kocharyan: As committee chair, I have several questions to ask Karabakh President

Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war: Report will be ready in September

Adviser: How can I discuss what Armenia PM said?

Truckers cross Iranian-Armenian border with help from Armenia Ombudsman

No special trash cans placed in Yerevan for face masks, gloves

COVID-19 death toll in Iran exceeds 7 thousand

Armenia Economy Ministry hosts meeting with representatives of hotel facilities

Court hearing resumes on case of suspended head of Armenia State Supervision Service

Term of task force for fight against hate propaganda in Armenia extended

Armenia premier discusses 2021-2023 state medium-term expenditure plan

Armenia citizens coming home from Georgia can now enter through Sadakhlo checkpoint

St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican reopens

Closed sitting of Armenian committee on investigation of April escalation circumstances kicks off in parliament

Armenia PM adviser attending meeting of parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war

Armenia humanitarian mission to Syria continues delivering supplies to Aleppo medical facilities

Number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia exceeds 700

Artsakh Security Council chief dismissed

Armenia has more than 100 severe, critical COVID-19 cases

Ex-President Kocharyan lawyers to appeal Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction decision

Armenia chamber of advocates’ board meetings planned to be held in remote mode

Yerevan deputy mayors holding press conference

Defense attorneys: All questions about Armenia’s ex-President Robert Kocharyan's case are already answered

Brawl occurs in Hong Kong legislative assembly

Man commits suicide in Yerevan

Missing Armenia man, 32, still not found after 3 weeks

Iran parliament adopts 'anti-Zionism motion'

What types of activities resuming in Armenia Monday?

5.5 magnitude earthquake hits California

Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 84-year-old man

Over 110 countries support Australia's call to investigate pandemic causes

Record number of 351 COVID-19 cases registered in Armenia in 1 day, 1 new death reported

Azerbaijan kicks of large-scale unannounced offensive military exercises

China to send delegation to Israel to study circumstances of ambassador's death

Armenia PM cancels decision to set up commission to prepare Independence Day anniversary celebrations

Armenia justice minister: Widespread vetting can be addressed after amendments to Constitution

President-elect: Karabakh was reunited with Motherland 28 years ago on this day (PHOTOS)

Armenia public transport resumes operations

World oil prices on the rise

Khamenei says US should be ousted from Iraq and Syria

US university gives therapy dog honorary degree

US restaurant puts life-size dolls sitting around tables to maintain social distance

Media report cause of death of China ambassador to Israel

Armenia Ombudsman: Very worrying when Public Council head makes post degrading human dignity

Armenia army officer in coma for 8 months to be taken home?

Afghanistan president, his main opponent sign agreement on cooperation

Israel parliament swears in new government

Minsk-Yerevan flight to be conducted Monday

229 people returning to Armenia from Moscow on charter flight

2 people hospitalized after shooting, stabbing in Yerevan

Armenia deputy PM: Responsible behavior of each of us will help stop spread of COVID-19 (VIDEO)

Democrats launch another probe on Trump

Number of people infected with coronavirus reaches a dozen in Armenia community closed for 10 days

Armenian woman’s child, 4, dies of COVID-19 in Belarus

One killed, two wounded in shooting at US motel

Several ISIS terrorists escape from Syria prison

Armenia health ministry comments on reports on noting COVID-19 as cause of death in exchange for money

European Parliament staff data exposed on internet

Armenia embassy diplomat meets with senior adviser to Iran minister of energy

ARF student union: We condemn Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute director’s activities

International Museum Day to be celebrated online in Armenia this year

Some people decide to “have good time” in area of Armenia monument (VIDEO)

Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 1.5mn in US

Armenia embassy in Qatar hosts first wedding ceremony

Canada to begin first clinical trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine