Armenia health minister: We may be treating only those coronavirus patients who have chance to survive

YEREVAN. – We might resort to deep sorting of patients. The Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan, stated this during Friday’s videoconference with the Public Council of Armenia.

"Deep sorting is also done during a war, when mostly those patients who have a chance to survive are selected to be treated, and vice versa. It is not ruled out that even if these rates are maintained [with respect to the COVID-19 cases in Armenia], we will resort it in the coming days; but we do our best not to resort [to it].

With the option that if we don't have new patients as of today, whether the patients we already have will bring us to that deep sorting, I don't think so because those patients receive medical care so that their condition does not worsen; it’s just that they are not in hospitals; we do that quite well. In other words, we admit severe patients, we roughly know who will become severe. Unfortunately, we are having belated cases now, too. (…). There will be a need for deep sorting during a growth in the number [of COVID-119 cases in Armenia]," the minister emphasized.