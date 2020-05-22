Charles Aznavour would have turned 96 years old today, update on Pakistani plane crash near Karachi, 22.05.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of top news as of 22.05.2020:

· As of Friday morning, 322 COVID-19 new cases have been confirmed in Armenia, 4 citizens have died, the total number of infected is 5,928, and the number of dead is 74.

The number of recovered in one day is 293, the total number of recovered is 2,874.

· Mrs. Srbuhi, 91, from Yerevan, has defeated the coronavirus and the resulting double pneumonia.

After 20 days of treatment, she was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, and she went home to celebrate her 91st birthday with her family.

· Artsakh president Arayik Haroutyunyan on Friday met with Armenia’s PM Nikol Pashinyan.

Premier Pashinyan congratulated President Haroutyunyan in connection with assuming the formal powers and wished him productive work.

President Haroutyunyan in his turn expressed gratitude to the authorities of the Republic of Armenia for supporting Artsakh in all respects, assuring that all efforts would be exerted to deepen the cooperation with Mother Armenia.

· Today, the great maestro, the unique French-Armenian musician Charles Aznavour would have turned 96 years old.

The maestro managed to do a lot. He wrote and performed more than 1,000 songs, raised and brought up worthy children, and was a true patriot of his two homelands: Armenia and France.

But most importantly, he taught us sincerity, humanity, and love.

· A Pakistani plane has crashed on Friday near Karachi, Geo TV reported.

There were 107 people on board, comprising passengers and crew.

According to Pakistani PM Imran Khan, an investigation will be launched in this regard.

In the meantime, according to the media, all those on board died, but two civil aviation officials later said that at least two people survived the crash.

[UPDATE] At least 32 Pakistani plane crash survivors have been hospitalized, The Nation reported citing doctors.

A preliminary cause of the disaster was a technical malfunction. According to the published list of passengers, there were 51 men, 31 women, and 9 minor children, as well as 7 crew members on board, TASS reported.