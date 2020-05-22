Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 5,928 in Armenia, 4 new deaths reported

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 322 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, 4 citizens have died, the total number of infected is 5,928, and the number of dead is 74. This was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The number of recovered in one day is 293, the total number of recovered is 2,874, the current number of patients is 2,952, and a total of 47,654 people were tested so far.
Another citizen, who was diagnosed with COVID-119, died of other diseases. The total number of such cases is 28.